Texans’ Lovie Smith welcomed to Houston by Texas Southern University

Growing up in East Texas in Big Sandy, Smith won three consecutive high school state championships as an all-state linebacker and defensive end whose 1975 team allowed just 15 points for the season with 11 shutouts.

His final high school football game: an all-star game at the Astrodome. When Smith arrives for work every morning at NRG Stadium, he walks by his past.

“It’s special,” said Smith, who last worked in the state of Texas in 1980 as the defensive coordinator at his high school following an All-American football career at Tulsa. “Anywhere I've ever been, anybody knows where I'm from. They get tired of hearing it, but it's a special state. I've been down Memory Lane an awful lot and really kind of love what I've seen from our Texans team so far. I’m a product of Texas high school football. It’s been home for so many years. Time flies.”

Smith was welcomed back to Texas during a reception Thursday night at Texas Southern University as part of the Texans’ partnership with the school. Saluted by Texas Southern athletics director Kevin Granger and chairman of the board of regents Albert Myres, the former Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of Illinois coach soaked up the moment.